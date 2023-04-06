‘CM di Yogshala’ a mass campaign to make Punjab healthy: CM Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann along with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched the “CM di Yogshala” campaign. Under this, residents will be provided with yoga and meditation facilities.

While launching the project, they flayed the Centre and particularly the Delhi lieutenant governor for allegedly stalling the project in Delhi.

Kejriwal also lauded Mann for taking several path-breaking initiatives in the field of education, health and most importantly in law and order. He said due to strenuous efforts of the state government most of the gangsters, who were patronised by the previous governments, were behind the bars today.

In an apparent reference to the police crackdown on radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his supporters, Kejriwal praised Mann for his handling of law and order saying with the move he sent a message across that no one who disturbs peace in the state will be spared. He said while there were incidents of clashes in some parts of the country on Ram Navami, there was complete peace in Punjab.

“The yoga classes, which were stopped by the LG in Delhi, have been started in Punjab now. With the blessings of the almighty and people’s support, wherever we get the opportunity, we will continue to work for the benefit of public,” said Kejriwal.

“Gradually 17,000 people started doing yoga every day. People were very happy but the initiative was, however, stopped by the Lt Governor in Delhi,” said Kejriwal. “How long will they keep stopping good works? I hope that they will (LG) will restart it soon,” he said.

Mann said it was due to this that Punjab replicated the Delhi scheme so that Punjabis are benefitted from it. He said yoga teachers would teach yoga free-of-charge under the initiative. The CM said the primary motive of the campaign was to make Punjab healthy, prosperous and progressive.

The CM also announced that the state government would open 10 hi-tech centres for imparting training to students for various competitive exams, including Union Public Service Commission exams.

On crop loss, the CM said special girdawari was going on in the state and the compensation would be disbursed before Baisakhi. Mann said the government would fully compensate state farmers for the losses that they suffered.