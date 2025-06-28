Coach shortage hindering sports development in Ludhiana district

Despite nurturing nearly over 800 aspiring athletes at its main sports centres, the Ludhiana district has only 25 coaches officially appointed by the state sports department, a number insufficient to meet the growing demands of young talent eager for professional training and guidance. Fifteen coaches have been outsourced including two each for shooting and volleyball. (HT File)

Shockingly, not a single coach has been assigned to cricket or table tennis, two sports with a strong following and immense potential in the city. The district sports office currently has just eight regular coaches from the state department, covering disciplines like athletics, judo, cycling, basketball, gymnastics, hockey, and weightlifting.

Confirming the need, the district sports officer, Kuldeep Chugh said that there is a need for swimming, table tennis, basketball, and cricket coaches in the district. He added that requests for these positions have already been forwarded to higher authorities. “Plans are also underway to appoint a softball coach under the outstanding sports person category,” he added.

While fifteen coaches have been outsourced, including two each for shooting and volleyball, sports like boxing, kabaddi, wrestling, and handball have only one coach each. Additionally, one cycling coach is appointed under the Khelo India scheme, and a hockey coach is appointed from the Punjab Institute of Sports.

Even as a new indoor basketball court is under construction, the district has only one basketball coach to train aspiring players.

Only 19 of 24 coaches report for sports nurseries

Meanwhile, the situation in the district’s 24 sanctioned sports nurseries, aimed to provide structured coaching to children and help them grow into professional athletes, paints an equally grim picture. Sanjeev Sharma, athletics coach at Guru Nanak Stadium,said, “While separate coaches were allotted for each nursery, only 19 have reported for duty so far. Coaches for gymnastics, basketball, rowing and athletics are yet to join, and one hockey coach is still undergoing training as an intern.” He said that out of two supervisors assigned to oversee the sports nurseries, only one has taken charge.

These coaches are initiating tie-ups with nearby schools to facilitate children’s access to the training grounds, where basic training would be provided initially, and ensure participation at the grassroots level. Officials said higher authorities would soon be informed about the coaches who have not joined, and a decision on the next steps will be taken accordingly.