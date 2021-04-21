Coaching centre owner dies in Chandigarh accident

A 39-year-old man who ran a coaching centre in Phase 8, Mohali, died in a road accident in Sector 35 here, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on the night of April 17 when the victim, identified as Kuldeep Singh of Sector 32, Chandigarh, was returning home. He was hit by an SUV whose driver, Guruparshad, 32, of EWS Flats, Maloya, has been arrested.

Police said that after closing his coaching centre for the day, Kuldeep left for home on his two-wheeler around 9.45pm. As he reached South End Chowk in Sector 35 around 10.15pm, an overspeeding white SUV, bearing a Chandigarh number, hit him from behind. Kuldeep was severely injured in the collision while the SUV too overturned.

Kuldeep was then rushed to PGIMER where he was declared brought dead.

Police said the SUV driver, who was drunk at the time, sustained minor injuries. He was arrested under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304-A (death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC, but later released on bail. Guruparshad works as a taxi driver.

Panchkula cyclist killed in hit-and-run

A 45-year-old man was killed after his bicycle was hit by a speeding truck in Chandimandir here, police said on Tuesday.

The unidentified truck driver has been booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence. The victim has been identified as Om Parkash of Chandikotla, Panchkula. He used to work as a gardener in Chandimandir.

The victim’s relative, Pardeep Yadav, told police that on Tuesday morning, Om was on his way back home from Chandimandir when the accident took place. Police said that Om succumbed to his injuries at the Sector 6 civil hospital.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the truck driver at Chandimandir police station.