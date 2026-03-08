Col assault case: Mohali CBI court grants bail to four accused cops

Mohali: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mohali has granted bail to four accused police officials, who had moved applications seeking permission to surrender and bail, in the Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath assault case. A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mohali has granted bail to four accused police officials, who had moved applications seeking permission to surrender and bail, in the Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath assault case.

On the night of March 13-14, 2025, Col Bath and his son, Angad, were allegedly assaulted by Punjab Police personnel in civilian clothes following a parking dispute near a dhaba in Patiala.

The court noted that the accused had surrendered before the first date of hearing, following the summoning order. The court also observed that the accused had cooperated with the investigation and had not been arrested during the probe.

The court granted bail to Ronnie Singh, Harry Boparai and Harjinder on Friday. Jai Singh was granted bail by the court on February 24. With these, a total of four accused police officials have now been granted bail in the case.

The investigation into the case was taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation which registered an FIR on July 24, 2025. The agency filed a chargesheet against the accused under section 115 (2), 117 (2), 126 (2), 324 (3), 351 (2), 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint and common intention.

During the hearing, counsel for the accused submitted that the offences mentioned in the chargesheet are bailable and that the accused had not been arrested during the investigation. The defence also stated that the applicants had cooperated with the investigation and surrendered before the court to face the trial.

The prosecution opposed the bail pleas and argued that the accused had misused the authority of their uniform and that the complainant’s family feared intimidation.

After hearing both sides, the court allowed the bail applications while imposing conditions. The court directed the accused not to misuse their official position, threaten or influence the complainant or prosecution witnesses, and not to interfere with the trial proceedings.

The accused were directed to furnish bail bonds of ₹1 lakh each with one surety of the same amount and to remain present in court on every date of hearing unless exempted for valid reasons.