Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Chandigarh-Maharashtra tie ends in draw

The Col CK Nayudu U-25 Trophy match between hosts Chandigarh and Maharashtra at the Sector-16 Cricket Stadium ended in a draw. Maharashtra declared their innings at 252/3 and set a target of 259. In reply, the hosts could manage 202/6. Chandigarh’s last league match is scheduled against Goa on February 12 at the same venue.

Earlier, Maharashtra, while resuming their innings from their overnight score of 17/0 declared at 252/2 at tea with the fine contribution from PH Shah (138) and DS Phatangare (54), while HA Kate added an unbeaten 43.

Opener Pardeep Yadav made his intentions clear by hitting 16 runs in the very first over. The hosts got the first blow in the form of captain Arjun Azad (11) with 50/1 on the board. Later, Yuvraj Choudhary supported Pradeep well for a 50-run partnership in 40 balls to touch the 100 mark in just 10 overs, before he was dismissed for 30 with 101/2.

Pradeep needed a long partnership from the other end, but Harnoor Singh (22), who scored a double century in the first innings, failed to hold ground. Meanwhile, Pradeep completed his half-century and kept the hosts alive. Thereafter, Tushar Joshi (7) was clean bowled by Jamale, leaving Chandigarh on backfoot at 157/4.

Pardeep was clean bowled with 171/5 on the board in the 20th over. Pardeep scored a brilliant 89 runs in 57 balls with seven boundaries and six sixes. Mayank Sidhu (9) was the next one to perish with the scorecard reading 187/6. Chandigarh, with unbeaten batsmen — Paras (19) and AA Kumar (4) — could only manage 202/6. From Maharashtra, AR Nishad (4/92) was the most successful.