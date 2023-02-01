Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Mayank Sidhu’s 164 puts Chandigarh in commanding position

Led by a splendid unbeaten century from Mayank Sidhu (164 not out) helped Chandigarh gain a 212-run lead against hosts Chhattisgarh at the ongoing Col CK Nayudu Trophy match being played at Bhilai.

Chandigarh’s scoreboard read 482/9 and at the end of the day’s play, with Chhattisgarh at 35/1. Earlier, Mayank Sidhu and AA Kumar had picked up Chandigarh’s overnight score of 260/5 and stitched an excellent 87-run partnership before Kumar’s patient stay (42 runs off 101 balls) was ended by Deepak Singh with 324/6 on the board. Mayank continued to dominate opposition and added 54 runs with Paras.

Tailenders Neil (16) and Mandeep Singh (2) ably supported Mayank’s brilliant century with their long stay at the crease.

Chandigarh declared their innings at 482 for the loss of nine wickets. Chhattisgarh’s second innings received a blow when Paras clean bowled Aditya Singh (20). Chhattisgarh were 35/1 before the stumps were drawn. The hosts still trail by 177 runs.

Ranji Trophy:Saurashtra post 303 in 1st innings against Punjab

Riding high on Parth Bhut’s unbeaten 111, Saurashtra posted 303 in their first innings against Punjab on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy quarter final tie being played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, on Tuesday. In reply, Punjab were 3 for no loss at the end of day’s play.

Punjab could have been well placed on Day 1, had they mounted pressure on the hosts’ lower order, but let Saurashtra cross the 300-run mark from being 208/9. Leg-spinner Mayank Markande gathered four scalps, while medium-pacer Baltej Singh took three wickets. Parth’s late surge put Saurashtra on top.

Batting at number nine, Parth scored a century and remained unbeaten. Saurashtra opener Snell Patel scored 70 runs while Vishvarajsinh Jadeja made 28. For Punjab, Prabhsimran Singh and Naman Dhir are at the crease.