Cold wave intensifies, night temps drop in Kashmir

The cold wave has intensified in Kashmir as the night temperatures have fallen across the valley. The meteorological department on Wednesday predicted that there were chances of light snowfall in Kashmir on Thursday. Tourists take pictures near icicles formed due to a water pipe leak at Tangmarg in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday. (PTI)

“From January 17-19, the weather would be generally cloudy. Overall, nothing significant is expected till January 19,” it said. The centre said wet weather was also expected from January 20 with widespread snowfall on January 22.

“ On January 22, generally cloudy weather expected with possibility of light rain in plains of Jammu and snow at scattered to fairly widespread places, “ it said.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 4.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, down from the previous night’s minus 4.1 degrees Celsius, according to the department.

The tourist resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, known for skiing, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 7.4 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night’s minus 6.2 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, down from minus 7.8 degrees Celsius the night before. The minimum temperature was minus 5.4 degrees Celsius in Qazigund, minus 6.4 degrees Celsius at Konibal in Pampore town, minus 4.7 degrees Celsius in Kupwara and minus 4.6 degrees Celsius in Kokernag.