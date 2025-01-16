Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cold wave intensifies, night temps drop in Kashmir

ByHTC/PTI, Srinagar
Jan 16, 2025 08:16 AM IST

The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 4.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, down from the previous night’s minus 4.1 degrees Celsius, according to IMD

The cold wave has intensified in Kashmir as the night temperatures have fallen across the valley. The meteorological department on Wednesday predicted that there were chances of light snowfall in Kashmir on Thursday.

Tourists take pictures near icicles formed due to a water pipe leak at Tangmarg in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday. (PTI)
Tourists take pictures near icicles formed due to a water pipe leak at Tangmarg in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday. (PTI)

“From January 17-19, the weather would be generally cloudy. Overall, nothing significant is expected till January 19,” it said. The centre said wet weather was also expected from January 20 with widespread snowfall on January 22.

“ On January 22, generally cloudy weather expected with possibility of light rain in plains of Jammu and snow at scattered to fairly widespread places, “ it said.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 4.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, down from the previous night’s minus 4.1 degrees Celsius, according to the department.

The tourist resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, known for skiing, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 7.4 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night’s minus 6.2 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, down from minus 7.8 degrees Celsius the night before. The minimum temperature was minus 5.4 degrees Celsius in Qazigund, minus 6.4 degrees Celsius at Konibal in Pampore town, minus 4.7 degrees Celsius in Kupwara and minus 4.6 degrees Celsius in Kokernag.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On