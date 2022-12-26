Cold wave sweeps Haryana, Hisar shivers at 1.2 degrees

: As the cold wave tightened its grip in Haryana, Hisar recorded the lowest temperature at 1.2 degrees Celsius followed by Mahendergarh at 1.7 degrees.

Other cities, including Gurugram recorded 3.9 degrees, Jhajjar 4 degrees, Fatehabad 4.2 degrees, Sirsa 5.2 degrees, Bhiwani 5.5 degrees, Sonepat 5.9 degrees, Jind 6.5 degrees and Karnal 6.8 degrees.

Jhajjar also witnessed the highest temperature at 11.1 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, according to meteorological department officials.

Foggy conditions remained in rural areas till 10 am and the visibility remained up to 300 metres, while it slipped down in some areas.

Meteorological officials predicted a similar forecast for the next two to three days.

Agriculture officials said the foggy conditions and cold weather will be beneficial for mustard, wheat, barley, gram and other crops.

“The cold weather conditions will provide moisture content to the crop and it is helpful in the growth,” the officials added.