New Delhi, Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday attacked the A government in Punjab, alleging that it has completely failed to procure wheat from the farmers during the crucial procurement season. Collapse of wheat procurement in Punjab exposes AAP's anti-farmer mindset: Ravneet Bittu

He also accused the state administration of criminal negligence, gross mismanagement, and deliberately harassing farmers and farm labourers.

Launching a scathing attack on the Bhagwant Mann-led regime, Bittu, the Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, claimed that while the Centre has made every possible arrangement for the smooth procurement of wheat, the Punjab government has exposed its "incompetence" and "anti-farmer mindset".

"The Centre has approved a massive ₹30,973 crore cash credit limit for Punjab. Every logistical and procurement arrangements were completed in advance.

"Yet, the farmers are forced to sleep in the mandis, their produce lying unattended. The labourers are also suffering because the Punjab government has failed on every front," Bittu said in a statement.

"Given all the support from the Centre, the Punjab government has no excuse left. If bags are made available, storage space is created, CCL is sanctioned, and procurement norms are relaxed, why is wheat not being purchased on time?" he asked.

Bittu also highlighted the "proactive" role played by the Food Corporation of India and the Indian Railways in clearing existing foodgrain stocks to create storage space.

"I personally monitored daily movement throughout April. Till April 26, 275 rakes were moved from Punjab – 109 rice rakes and 166 wheat rakes. During the same period, Haryana moved only 131 rakes.

"The Railways is fully prepared to provide more rakes within hours whenever the FCI informs us," Bittu said.

Taking a direct swipe at the A government, Bittu claimed that Punjab's farmers had voted for change but instead got chaos, incompetence and betrayal.

"The Bhagwant Mann government is busy doing publicity stunts while the farmers are suffering in mandis under the scorching sun. This is not governance; this is betrayal of Punjab's hardworking farmers," he alleged.

"The A government must stop blaming others and answer why Punjab's farmers are being punished despite full support from the Centre," Bittu said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.