 College student critical after sword attack in Kharar
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
College student critical after sword attack in Kharar

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 06, 2024 07:38 AM IST

The victim, Ujjwal Tyagi, 20, hailing from Sonepat, Haryana, studies at a Kharar college; he was rushed to a private hospital in Phase 6, where he is undergoing treatment for critical head injuries

In a shocking incident, a mob of 20 assailants, mostly youngsters, attacked a student with swords, sticks and rods near Royal Zaika restaurant in Kharar on Saturday night.

A still from the purported video showing armed assailants heading towards an eatery. (HT photo)
A still from the purported video showing armed assailants heading towards an eatery. (HT photo)

After multiple videos of the brazen attack came to fore, Kharar police on Sunday registered an attempt to murder case against the unidentified accused, who were masked.

The victim, Ujjwal Tyagi, 20, hailing from Sonepat, Haryana, studies at a Kharar college. He was rushed to a private hospital in Phase 6, where he is undergoing treatment for critical head injuries.

According to police officials familiar with the matter, the victim’s family refused to submit a statement or lodge a complaint against the attackers.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg said, “We have registered an attempt to murder case and will soon nab the accused. We have cracked all heinous crimes in the past as we have a zero tolerance policy against any criminal activities and will also trace the accused in this case.”

The unidentified assailants were booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 34 (act done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the City Kharar police station.

Chandigarh
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
