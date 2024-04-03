 Come April 5, free camp for women’s health at Ludhiana civil hospital - Hindustan Times
Come April 5, free camp for women’s health at Ludhiana civil hospital

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 04, 2024 05:10 AM IST

Senior medical officer Dr Mandeep Kaur Sidhu said the main purpose of hysterectomy camp is to meet the reproductive health needs of women, alleviate the suffering caused by gynaecological conditions, and promote health equity

Civil hospital would organise a free hysterectomy camp to address gynaecological conditions on April 5.

During the camp, qualified medical professionals such as gynaecologists, surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses, and support staff would render their services at Ludhiana civil hospital on April 5. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Senior medical officer Dr Mandeep Kaur Sidhu said the main purpose of hysterectomy camp is to meet the reproductive health needs of women, alleviate the suffering caused by gynaecological conditions, and promote health equity. The camp would play an important role in improving the overall health and well-being of women in communities where access to health care is limited.

During the camp, qualified medical professionals such as gynaecologists, surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses, and support staff would render their services, she added.

Patients would undergo a preoperative assessment to know their suitability for surgery and ensure their safety during the procedure. The camp would also offer educational sessions on women’s health, postoperative care instructions and access to follow-up medical services.

She explained that hysterectomy, the surgical removal of uterus, is often performed to treat various gynaecological conditions such as uterine fibroids, endometriosis, pelvic inflammatory disease and few types of cancer.

Thursday, April 04, 2024
