Come out with 5-yr report card of your govt: Congress to Jai Ram
AICC media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera and spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said Jai Ram Thakur should tell the people what his government has done in five years
The opposition Congress on Friday hit back at chief minister Jai Ram Thakur stating that instead of questioning ten public guarantees announced by the Congress he should come out with a five-year report card of his government.
In a joint conference held here, All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera and spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said Jai Ram Thakur should tell the people what his government has done in five years.
Khera said that the party has announced the 10 public guarantees after consulting the economists and will be implemented soon after the Congress forms the government in the state.
He said Congress will also launch its manifesto soon and all the promises the party would make will be fulfilled.
Khera said that for all the development that took place in Himachal the credit goes to successive state governments and particularly former chief minister Virbhadra Singh who does what he promised.
He said people in the country have witnessed how Congress fulfilled the promises it had made in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.
“We have done it there and will do it in Himachal,” he said.
Khera said that if the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for employees is not restored within 10 days after coming to power, people can question Congress.
He also accused the BJP of trying to mislead the people and divert attention from the burning issues of inflation and unemployment.
Congress party has done development work since 1947 while BJP has only put up posters and its leaders specialized in propaganda and oratory.
Addressing the press conference, Shrinate said that Congress has announced 10 public guarantees keeping in mind every section and after consulting economic experts.
Apart from these guarantees, Congress will also work to bring down inflation and unemployment and launch schemes for the welfare of farmers, fruit growers, women and other sections, she said.
