Complaint against me baseless, politically motivated: Jagir Kaur

Former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Jagir Kaur appeared before Akal Takht on Wednesday to submit an explanation to the notice issued by the highest Sikh temporal seat over the death of her daughter. Jagir Kaur at the Golden Temple Complex in Amritsar on Wednesday. (HT photo)

Terming the complaint as ‘baseless and politically motivated’, Kaur also questioned the Takht’s notice.

“Pertaining to the case, my political opponents have lodged a complaint against me through some of their men. The allegations are baseless and the complaint is totally false”, she said after submitting her clarification.

“The question arises for what motive the Akal Takht Sahib was established and what issues of panth are supposed to be discussed here. After reading the content of the letter (complaint), all Sikhs including women have felt insulted. This development might or might not affect me, but I am sad that today. It has caused great damage to the maryada, tradition and respect of Akal Takht. Who should be held responsible for it?” she added.

The highest Sikh temporal seat had sent notice to Kaur on September 26 after getting a complaint against her from some individuals. The Takht had asked her to appear before it with an explanation in seven days. The Takht’s move had triggered a row with many Sikh segments questioning the move.

Kaur said that she has served the panth for the last 40 years.

“For the last 28 years, I have been serving as a member of the SGPC. I was elected as president of the gurdwara body four times. Important centenary events were organised during my tenure. I also contested elections of the assembly and Lok Sabha. In 2020, a tragedy took place in my life in the form of the death of my 18-year-old daughter. My progress has not gone down well with my political opponents, and they have hatched a conspiracy to get a false and baseless case registered against me. I suffered deep pain for 18 years until I was acquitted in 2018,” she added.

Responding to the query about contesting the upcoming presidential elections of the SGPC, she said, “The elections have not been announced yet. When they are announced, I will sit together with my aides and decide”.

Kaur’s daughter died in 2000, and a murder case was registered against her. She was acquitted by the Punjab and Haryana high court in 2018.