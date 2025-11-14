Complaints received on the Mhari Sadak App: Haryana CM Saini orders action against 19 executive engineers

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has ordered departmental action against 19 executive engineers of various departments for closing some complaints on the ‘Mhari Sadak App’ without ensuring their complete resolution and for mishandling public grievances. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has ordered departmental action against 19 executive engineers of various departments for closing some complaints on the ‘Mhari Sadak App’ without ensuring their complete resolution and for mishandling public grievances. (Source: X)

The officers in the dock are two from the PWD, HSAMB (six), HSIIDC (two), five from urban local bodies, three from the HSVP and one from the Zila Parishad. The chief minister has also directed that strict action be taken against contractors who fail to address complaints within the stipulated time frame.

While chairing a review meeting on complaints received through the Mhari Sadak App here on Thursday, Saini said that all tasks assigned to officials, as well as complaints received from the public, must be resolved in a manner that is clearly visible on the ground.

The chief minister further stated that officials should close road-related complaints submitted through the app only after ensuring their complete resolution. He said that any officer found closing complaints without proper redressal would face strict action. He also instructed that white stripes and signboards be properly installed on all state roads to ensure public safety and better road management.

“If any official fails to address a complaint promptly or provides incorrect information, the respective department must take strict action,” said the chief minister, advising officials to make the public aware about ‘Mhari Sadak App’ so that they can easily report road-related issues.