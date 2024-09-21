Complete indoor swimming pool, basketball courts by year-end, Ludhiana MC chief

With an aim to expedite the ongoing development projects, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal on Saturday inspected the ongoing development projects including the projects being taken up under smart city mission. MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal inspecting development projects in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Dachalwal issued strict directions to the concerned officials and contractors to complete the projects to establish indoor swimming pool near Rakh Bagh and basketball courts project (in Guru Nanak Dev Stadium) by new year.

Directions were also issued to ensure good quality work. Further Dachalwal inspected the ongoing project to establish the road on the other side of the Buddha Nullah and directed the officials to complete this project too by New year. Discussions were also held regarding removal of remaining encroachments around Buddha Nullah.

MC superintending engineer (SE) Sanjay Kanwar, executive engineer Balwinder Singh among other officials were also present during the inspection.

Dachalwal also inspected the projects which have been recently completed by the civic body including the project to establish badminton courts in Shastri Badminton Hall and laying of athletic track in Guru Nanak Dev Stadium.

He also inspected the green belt established alongside Buddha Nullah near Kundanpuri area. Dachalwal said that no laxity would be tolerated, and the concerned officials and contractors have been directed to expedite the projects and complete the above-mentioned projects by December end (before new year).