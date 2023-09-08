Complete probe against SP within a month, orders J&K govt

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered an inquiry to be completed within a month against superintendent of police Ashiq Hussain Tak, six months after he was attached with the police headquarters. The government, in an order by the Home department, appointed an inquiry officer — IGP Bhim Sen Tuti — in terms of Rule 33 of the J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules-1956 to conduct an enquiry into the charges framed against Ashiq Hussain Tak, superintendent of police, presently attached with the PHQ, J&K.

In March, two senior police officers in Kashmir, including Tak and deputy superintendent of police Adil Mushtaq, were attached after the government allegedly received complaints against them.

Tak was posted as the additional superintendent of police, Bandipora, when he was attached on March 9. But the government gave no reasons for his attachment while there were reports in the media of allegations of corruption against Tak.

“In the interest of administration, Tak, additional superintendent of police, Bandipora, is hereby attached with the Police Headquarters, J&K, with immediate effect,” an order had stated in March. However, reasons for Tak’s attachment were not described in the order.

The latest order issued on Friday further stated that Jatinder Singh Johar, JKPS, AIG (Trg & P), PHQ, J&K. shall be the presenting officer. “The inquiry officer shall complete the enquiry and submit a report to the Home department within a period of 30 days from the date of issue of this order,” said Goyal.

DSP Mushtaq, who had complaints of ‘professional misconduct’ against him, was subsequently posted as DSP IR-17th Battalion against an available vacancy on April 7.