Comply with 10+2 as minimum qualification for Group-C posts: Chief secy

The Haryana government has directed all departments to strictly comply with July 21, 2023 directions which mandated 10+2 as the minimum educational qualification for Group-C posts. Departments were required to amend their service rules accordingly with the approval of the concerned administrative secretary and law secretary followed by issuing a gazette notification.

A communication in this regard has been issued by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi to all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, chief administrators and managing directors of boards and corporations, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, sub-divisional magistrates and registrars of universities.

The communication states that as per the instructions issued on April 21, 2023, and July 21, 2023, the minimum qualification for Group-C posts was revised from matriculation to 10+2. Departments were required to amend their service rules accordingly with the approval of the concerned administrative secretary and law secretary followed by issuing a gazette notification. It was also clarified that no further approval from the human resources department, finance department, or the chief minister’s office is needed for this process.

After reviewing the matter, the government found that several departments are yet to comply with these instructions and have not amended their service rules. Therefore, all departments have been instructed once again to make the necessary amendments at the earliest and ensure implementation of the July 21, 2023, directions to avoid any future delays or confusion.