‘Confidential report’ on probe into Phogat’s death sent to Haryana govt: Goa CM

: Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that his government has submitted the “confidential report” on the investigation into the death of BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat to Haryana chief minister and director general of police.

Addressing media persons, Sawant, however, refused to confirm whether there were plans to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“The Goa police are doing a very good investigation,” he said, adding an investigation team from Goa was also expected to reach Haryana on Tuesday for further probe into the case.

He said that the confidential report on the investigation into the case has already been sent to the Haryana DGP and “I have also sent the confidential report to the chief minister of Haryana”.

“Now onwards the inquiry will be conducted by an officer of the level of DSP. Earlier, it was by an officer of the rank of police inspector. They are doing this investigation thoroughly and I think whoever is the culprit will definitely be brought to book,” Sawant said.

According to a PTI report, Haryana police on Tuesday visited the farmhouse of BJP leader Sonali Phogat to probe a complaint of theft lodged by her family members.

The Goa police has so far arrested five people, including Phogat’s PA Sudhir Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh, in the case.

Phogat, 43, a former TikTok star and contestant on the reality show Big Boss, was brought dead to the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna in north Goa district on August 23 morning, a day after her arrival in the coastal state.

She and her team were in Goa to reportedly produce a video and were to be joined by another group from Mumbai. It was earlier suspected that she died of a heart attack. However, on Thursday, a murder case was registered based on the complaint lodged by Phogat’s brother.

The police reviewed the security camera footage taken from the Curlies Club in Anjuna and they saw Sangwan and Singh forcibly giving a drink to her mixed with recreational drug methamphetamine.

Phogat’s daughter demands CBI probe

Sonali Phogat’s daughter Yashodhara in Hisar demanded a CBI probe into the death of her mother while also stating that the family is not satisfied with the probe conducted by the Goa Police.

According to her, “no action has been taken as of yet”.

Speaking to ANI, Yashodhara said, “I demand a CBI probe as I’m not satisfied with the current probe. No action is being taken. The accused have been kept in Goa, they have yet not revealed their motive (behind the murder), so what are the police doing? It’s about justice for my mother, we won’t stand back until there is a CBI investigation. CM (of Haryana) said that CBI probe will happen but no action has been taken as of yet.”

She claimed that the murder of her mother “was planned”.

“My mother had told me that there would be shooting for nearly one week in Goa. But it comes to the fore that the resort was booked only for two days. It suggests that it was a planned murder,” she said.

Phogat’s aunt Manoj Phogat said that the family had no information about the arrival of the Goa Police to Haryana for investigation, and had only come to know about it through the media. ENDS