Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi
Cong, BJP picks accuses leaders of helping rivals

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
May 30, 2024 06:38 AM IST

Congress candidate from Hisar parliamentary seat Jai Parkash and BJP nominee from Sonepat Mohan Lal Badoli levelled allegations against their own party leaders alleging them of ignoring candidates of their own party and helping the rivals.

Polling on Haryana was held at May 25. (HT Photo)

While interacting with media in Sonepat, BJP candidate and Rai MLA Mohan Lal Badoli said he has recordings of some local BJP leaders and some officials who tried to help the rival nominee Satpal Brahmachari in the Lok Sabha polls and he claimed that he will win from this seat.

“The BJP will win from the Sonepat seat for the third consecutive term with a better margin. I will appraise chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar about some party leaders who worked against us. I have sufficient evidence against them. Some officials also tried to help the opponent,” he added.

In an indirect attack on a senior Congress leader, Hisar Congress nominee Jai Parkash said that a senior party leader in Uchana Kalan had worked against him but the Congress workers did not heed him.

“He tried to work against the party but I will get a huge lead from the Uchana assembly seat and we will win the Hisar seat comfortably. We have seen his real face and he is a betrayer and he failed to make even one percent change in Congress workers’ mood,” Jai Parkash added.

