Cong, BJP, SAD working in tandem to defame AAP: Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann held two back-to-back public gatherings in favour of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Jalandhar West candidate Mohinder Bhagat on Friday. CM Bhagwant Mann during a poll campaign in Jalandhar on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Mann accused the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of working in collusion to defame AAP and its leaders.

“They are accusing us of corruption, but the reality is that we have come to end their loot. The leaders of these parties have been looting people but now they are baffled at the response we are getting across the country,” said Mann.

He said that all three parties have problems with how young members of legislative assembly (MLAs) from common households became ministers and chief minister.

Mann also attacked BJP candidate Sheetal Angural and said that he has betrayed the people here. “Angural had trouble carrying out his illegal work while being in AAP, so he went to the BJP. Nowadays, BJP is the first choice of corrupt leaders. The person whose father smuggles gold biscuits is accusing me of corruption,” Mann alleged.

He added “I do not want to earn money, but will take back with interest whatever they have looted from Punjab.”

Training guns at Congress candidate Surinder Kaur, he said that she had failed in her role as deputy mayor of Jalandhar, so he doubts her effectiveness as an MLA. “The work of streets, drains and sewerage systems etc. comes under the municipal corporation. The Congress has done nothing in its five-year rule in the civic body,” he said.

The CM said the condition of Akali Dal Badal has become so bad that Sukhbir Badal has withdrawn support from the SAD candidate and is asking people to vote for the Bahujan Samaj Party.