Cong candidate Anurag Sharma elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha member from Himachal

Congress candidate Anurag Sharma has been elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha for the lone seat from Himachal Pradesh. Newly elected Rajya Sabha member from Himachal Pradesh, Anurag Sharma, in Shimla on Monday. (Sourced)

The 48-year-old Youth Congress leader also served as Kangra district Congress committee president. Sharma began his career in 1994 as an NSUI worker.

He received his Certificate of Election from the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Secretariat after being declared elected as Rajya Sabha MP.

The election went unopposed as the Bharatiya Janata Party did not field any candidate. The Himachal Vidhan Sabha secretary declared the result on Monday.

Himachal Congress organised a felicitation programme at party’s state headquarters in Shimla for the newly elected Rajya Sabha MP Sharma.

Sharma will assume office after the term of the current Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami ends on April 9.

Victory belongs to workers: Sharma

Addressing party workers at Rajiv Bhawan, Sharma said, “In the coming time we want to see ‘Mission Repeat’ for the Congress government in Himachal,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to the Congress’s central and state leadership and party workers, Sharma said, “This victory belongs to the workers. On Holi, upon receiving a call regarding my nomination for Rajya Sabha, I initially thought someone was joking with me.”

Talking about priorities, Sharma said, “I will raise issues related to tourism expansion, adventure tourism, medical tourism, better transport connectivity and railway development in Himachal in Parliament and before the Centre.”

Congress stood united: Dy CM

Deputy chief minister (CM) Mukesh Agnihotri said Sharma’s win symbolised recognition of grassroots workers within the party. “Perhaps this is the first time in the country that a district Congress president has been elected to the Rajya Sabha,” Agnihotri said.

“Last time some MLAs were broken away, including six from Congress. But this time all 40 Congress MLAs stood firmly with the party and elected the Congress candidate,” he said.

Calling on party workers to strengthen the organisation, Agnihotri said, “Anurag Sharma has spoken about Mission Repeat. The CM will present the budget and we will go to the grassroots and implement a people-friendly budget so that the Congress government returns again.”

“Can’t an ordinary worker be a crorepati?”: CM Sukhu

With the BJP questioning the description of Crorepati nominee as an “ordinary party worker, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “Can’t an ordinary worker be a crorepati? Anurag Sharma’s property is inherited from his father. It is not wealth earned from politics.”

Anurag had declared movable and immovable assets worth about ₹23 crore.

“Rahul Gandhi has made an ordinary worker who emerged from the organisation a Member of Parliament. This has created enthusiasm among party workers,” Sukhu said.

“He has been with the organisation since the NSUI days and has worked for nearly 24 years. Those who grow through the organisation are given importance,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the previous BJP government, Sukhu alleged that large government contracts were given to contractors close to former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Responding to allegations of BJP that he had concealed assets, Sharma said all his financial records were transparent.

“All details have already been filed along with the balance sheet and RTI documents. Whatever property I have is inherited property. My father was a Class-I contractor and has been earning for the last 40 years,” he said.

“I am not an unworthy son. If I have inherited property and business from my father, I am taking it forward. All payments come through cheque, GST is paid and taxes are paid properly,” Sharma added.