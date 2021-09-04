Cong is against privatising strategic and core assets: AICC spokesperson

The Congress is not against the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), but privatising strategic and core assets which may result in monopoly, All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Ragini Nayak said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here, she said previous the Congress government had also privatised several public-sector assets, but only those which were in losses and had no strategic or core value.

“The Prime Minister should explain as to how the ₹6-lakh crore revenue fetched through NMP would be able to fund ₹100-lakh crore NIP,” she added.

The Congress spokesperson feared that the privatisation of the Railways will lead to domination of big corporate houses. The SC/ST population will also be hit at they will lose job opportunities as the reservation will go once these assets are privatised, she added.

Questioning the NDA government’s move to monetise national highways, Nayak said while the Union minister Nitin Gadkari bragged of good performance in the sector, why did the Centre want to privatise it. She also urged the Centre to pay heed to former AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s advice on NMP.

Responding to allegations of nepotism in the Congress, Nayak said no party is bereft of phenomenon and referred to the leaders like Anurag Thakur, Pankaja Munde and Dharmendra Pradhan.

Condemns attack on party’s former MLA

The Congress launched a scathing attack on BJP-led Himachal government on Friday over law and order situation in the state after former MLA and CPS Jagjeevan Pal was assaulted by alleged saffron party workers.

The incident took place on August 31 at Rada village in Sulah assembly segment but came to the fore on Thursday after a video was widely circulated on social media platforms.

In the 10-second video, Pal is seen being slapped by a man and pushed around amid the chaos.

State Congress spokesperson Rajesh Sharma in a press conference held at Dharamshala alleged that the former MLA was assaulted during a foundation-stone laying ceremony of new panchayat building.

“Pal was slapped and pushed around by the BJP workers,” he alleged adding that BJP was setting a wrong precedent and the Congress will not allow Himachal to become UP and Bihar.

He said the BJP was in intoxication of power and was resorting to violence. Sharma said the Sulah incident was an attempt to trample voices of dissent.

He feared that the BJP may adopt the similar violent tactic to win the election in 2022 assembly polls and advised people to be cautious.

Meanwhile, district Congress president Ajay Mahajan said the incident was an example of deteriorating law and order situation in the state. He said the Congress will stage a protest on the issue on Saturday and submit a memorandum to the deputy commissioner.

Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri also condemned the incident, saying such things happening in Himachal were harmful for the democratic setup and the image of the state.

“Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur should take cognisance. This goondaraj will not be tolerated,” he added.