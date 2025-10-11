Cong leader Bhalla launches signature campaign against vote rigging

Working president of the Pradesh Congress Committee Raman Bhalla on Friday launched a signature campaign across various areas of Jammu to protest against alleged vote rigging by BJP and to press for the restoration of full statehood to J&K. Working president of the Pradesh Congress Committee Raman Bhalla. (File)

Addressing party workers and citizens during the campaign here, Bhalla strongly criticised the BJP and the central government, accusing them of depriving the people of J&K of their democratic and constitutional rights.

He said that the continued denial of statehood was not an administrative necessity but a politically motivated move aimed at consolidating power. According to him, this decision has caused deep frustration among the people, who feel alienated and ignored by the government in Delhi.

Bhalla said, “The BJP has so far denied full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and this is a grave injustice to our people. The move was driven by political gain rather than the welfare of citizens. It has left our people deprived, neglected, and voiceless.”

He further took strong exception to the central government’s handling of recent floods and natural disasters, pointing out that relief and rescue operations failed to reach several affected areas on time. Bhalla said that people in many regions were forced to fend for themselves due to delayed government response, and the absence of immediate relief only deepened their suffering. He urged the government to learn from these failures and to put in place a robust system that ensures timely assistance during emergencies.

The Congress leader also questioned the performance of the 28 BJP MLAs elected from Jammu last year, challenging them to explain what substantial work they have done for Jammu’s development or for addressing the genuine problems of the people. “A year has passed, yet the public has not been informed about any meaningful progress made by these MLAs. People deserve accountability and answers,” Bhalla said.