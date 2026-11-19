Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh on Wednesday said that his party may release the first list of candidates within the next 10-15 days for the upcoming state assembly polls. The Punjab Congress further chief said that the atmosphere in Punjab was steadily turning in favour of the party. (HT File)

On the announcement of party tickets, he said that the Congress had conducted more than 2,000 sample surveys, and the survey process was still underway.

“Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has a clear vision that candidates with a clean image, strong character and commitment towards society should be given opportunities strictly on merit,” Singh said.

He said that the criteria for party tickets would not be limited to winnability alone; a candidate’s public image and acceptability among the people would also be important factors.

The Punjab Congress further chief said that the atmosphere in Punjab was steadily turning in favour of the party. “On one side is the Congress, which is committed to safeguarding Punjab’s interests, while on the other were forces spreading hatred and weakening the state. The people of Punjab would no longer be misled by false propaganda,” he said.

He appealed to all party leaders and workers to enter the electoral battlefield with full strength and unity.

Singh also launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, saying that law and order in Punjab had completely collapsed. He said that drugs had pushed the younger generation towards destruction, and the failures of the government had left ordinary citizens feeling unsafe.

Singh said the people of Punjab had made up their minds to remove the AAP government from power. The Congress would form a government with a massive majority in 2027 and put Punjab back on the path of development, security and prosperity.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Tarn Taran, Singh said that at the time of the 2022 polls, the people of Punjab had given AAP an opportunity in the hope of change, but its MLAs had turned a deaf ear to the public’s concerns.

“Instead of taking concrete decisions in the interest of Punjab over the past five years, the government has confined itself to posters, advertisements and misleading publicity. Today, Punjab is in the grip of lawlessness, with the law and order situation having completely deteriorated,” Singh said.

On the law and order situation, he said that there was a lack of leadership at both the government and police levels in Punjab. When a government lacks clear direction and accountability, criminals become emboldened, he added.

Singh said traders, business owners and ordinary citizens do not feel safe. Punjab needs a strong and accountable government to protect the state from the politics of hatred, crime and drugs, he added.