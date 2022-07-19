Cong MLA Surender Panwar resigns over threatening calls, withdraws it later
Four days after he emailed his resignation over threats to him and his family, first-time Congress MLA Surender Panwar withdrew it on Monday.
The Sonepat MLA said he was withdrawing his resignation as assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta had assured him of adequate safety arrangements.
His colleague Neeraj Sharma said, “The callers had threatened to eliminate him and his son. He is under deep psychological strain and tendered his resignation in a stressful state of mind.”
As per Panwar’s July 18 communication to Gupta, he had emailed his resignation on July 14 citing personal reasons, including threats to his family’s security and well being. “ My son has been getting death threats, but since you have assured me that adequate security will be provided to us, I am withdrawing my resignation,” Panwar wrote.
Later, a delegation of Congress MLAs, including Panwar, met the speaker on Monday evening. “The speaker told me to come and meet him personally. He assured me and other MLAs that adequate measures will be taken to ensure our security and the culprits will be traced and arrested,” Panwar said.
However, Gupta said though Panwar had withdrawn his resignation, he will take a decision after seeking legal opinion. Legal experts say that the speaker could not have accepted Panwar’s resignation merely on the basis of an electronic communication, without hearing him in person.
-
400 litre lahan, 65 bottles of illicit liquor, 40-gram heroin seized; 2 arrested
The Jalandhar rural police arrested one person with a liquor furnace and recovered 400 litres of lahan, 65 bottles of illicit liquor and two drums from him. Police also arrested another person with 40 grams of heroin. DSP Gurpreet Singh said on a tip-off, the police raided a house at Rajewal village and arrested Jaswinder Singh, alias Jassa with 400 litres of lahan, 65 bottles of illicit liquor and two drums.
-
Police get one-day of MLA Simarjeet Bains remand in Verka plant trespass case
A local court on Monday sent Lok Insaaf Party chief and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains on judicial remand amidst heated argument between after Bains' son Ajaypreet Singh Bains and Chandan Rai Dhanda, the son of former SAD MLA Harish Rai Dhanda. Both had reportedly entered into an argument in the courtroom over “shrugging of shoulders”. Earlier during the day, prosecution council demanded an extension of police remand for another day in the rape case.
-
Middukhera murder: HC dismisses anticipatory bail plea of Moose Wala’s manager
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of the manager of slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Shagunpreet Singh, in the murder case of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera. Taking note of the status report submitted by the Punjab Police, the high court bench of justice Anoop Chitkara observed that “the prosecution has collected sufficient evidence pointing out a prima facie case”.
-
Mohali MLA building castles in air: Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu
Reacting to the statement of Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh that there will be a major change in the Mohali municipal corporation soon, city mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Monday said the AAP MLA was “building castles in the air”.
-
Explosion in automobile factory claims two lives in Rohtak
Two labourers were killed and three others were injured in an explosion at an automobile factory in Rohtak on Monday. The victims, Naresh and Bijender, hailed from Uttar Pradesh. The injured were rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, where they are undergoing treatment. IMT station house officer Kailash Chander said the blast took place in a pipeline. “We are investigating the case thoroughly,” he said.
