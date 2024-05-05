 Cong seeks murder case against those who curtailed Moose Wala’s security - Hindustan Times
Cong seeks murder case against those who curtailed Moose Wala’s security

ByHT Correspondents
May 05, 2024 08:04 AM IST

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday demanded registration of a murder case against those responsible for downgrading the security of singer Sidhu Moose Wala

Chandigarh/Jalandhar/Bathinda : Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday demanded registration of a murder case against those responsible for downgrading the security of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday demanded registration of a murder case against those responsible for downgrading the security of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday demanded registration of a murder case against those responsible for downgrading the security of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Bajwa’s statement came a day after the Punjab advocate general told the Supreme Court that Moose Wala was murdered two days after his security was scaled down.

Moose Wala was gunned down by six shooters on May 29, 2022, when he along with his two aides, was on his way to Jawahar Ke village in Mansa, 10km from the singer’s native village Moosa.

The Congress leader also demanded stringent legal action against those who leaked the information regarding the singer’s security on social media.

“Moose Wala’s murder is not a comedy film. It was the most gruesome murder that ever happened in Punjab in the past several decades. Therefore, the Punjab government has to fix the responsibility. It cannot just run away from its duties,” Bajwa said.

Former chief minister and Congress candidate from Jalandhar Charanjit Singh Channi has also demanded strict action against those who leaked the security information of Moose Wala.

“It is a major security lapse and the chief minister along with his staff must be named in the murder case of Moose Wala,” Channi alleged.

Congress candidate from Bathinda Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu said party nominees will highlight the failure of the Bhagwant Mann government in protecting Moose Wala. Addressing an election rally at the slain singer’s residence at Moosa village Mansa, Sidhu said state Congress president Amarinder Singh Singh Raja Warring, senior party leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira are focusing on the failure of the state government.

