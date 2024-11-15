Cong stand very clear on Article 370, only statehood has to be taken back; JKPCC chief Karra

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra on Thursday said, “Congress stand on Article 370 was very clear since August 6, 2019”, and that “If anything has to be demanded from the Centre or is pending for the people of J&K, that is, statehood”. JKPCC chief Karra (Source: X)

Fielding media queries on the sidelines of a party function to mark 135th birth anniversary of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru here, Karra said, “I would not like to go into minute details but as far as Congress is concerned, the CWC resolution passed in August 6, 2019, is very clear and self-explanatory”.

He slammed the BJP for accusing Congress of being complicit on Article 370.

The BJP-led government at the Centre had revoked Article 370 and 35-A on August 5, 2019 that guaranteed special status, a separate constitution and a separate flag to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The move had seen the bifurcation of the state into two union territories—Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.

In the recently held winter session of the J&K legislative assembly in Srinagar, the J&K government had passed a resolution seeking restoration of the special status with all the constitutional safeguards.

BJP, which has 28 MLAs in the assembly, had protested vociferously and had accused the Congress of being complicit with National Conference in the lower house.

“I don’t know why people (BJP) want to forget Congress resolution passed by the CWC. It has all the clarity. It’s not possible that BJP hasn’t seen our resolution. It must be in their files. Despite that (CWC resolution) they want to spread a misinformation campaign but they will never succeed,” said Karra.

The JKPCC president again reiterated CWC resolution saying, “Congress position is very clear and after Supreme Court verdict (on Article 370), if anything has to be demanded and is pending for us, that is, statehood”.

“I am concerned with my stand and my party’s stand, which is absolutely crystal clear,” he asserted.

He also slammed the BJP and its ideologue RSS for “Their vicious attempts” to erase the memory and history of Congress leaders like Indira Gandhi, her father Pt Nehru and son Rajiv Gandhi.

“Even if RSS and BJP try for 1000 years or 2000 years, they will not succeed to erase the name of Indira Gandhi from the history and memory of the people. Their contribution to the nation can never be forgotten” he said.

“Indira Gandhi, Pt Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi gave away their lives for the sovernignity and integrity of this nation,” he added.

Karra also reacted acerbically to spurt in terror attacks in the region. “A few months ago, BJP claimed terrorism has ended and they glorified it. Call it a lull (before the storm) or peaceful spell, they glorified with pomp and show. They also held international conferences but now union government and LG administration have to give answers to the nation that why militancy has started again,” he said.