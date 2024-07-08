Cong targets turncoats in Jalandhar roadshow

The Congress targeted turncoats during a roadshow in favour of its nominee Surinder Kaur for the Jalandhar West assembly bypoll on Sunday. Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), said Surinder and her work over the years will bear fruit with a resounding victory in the elections. Congress leaders during a roadshow in Jalandhar West constituency on Sunday. (HT photo)

“The people of Punjab have already shown the door to the turncoats in the Lok Sabha elections. A similar mandate is set to happen soon in Jalandhar West. The people will vote for Punjab and its growth and prosperity and will hence vote for Surinder Kaur,” he said.

Kaur said the confidence people showed has been immense and has increased her confidence. “I assure Jalandhar West people that I will be there for you through thick and thin,” she said.

The roadshow was attended by senior Punjab Congress leaders, including Vijay Inder Singla, Simarjeet Singh Bains, Rajinder Beri, Jeet Mohinder Sidhu, Rupinder Kaur Ruby and Madan Lal Jalalpur.