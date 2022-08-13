Congress will soon make its mayor in Mohali: Warring
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday said the party will soon make its mayor in Mohali with the support of its councillors, who are in majority in the municipal corporation.
Warring was speaking during the party’s “Tiranga Yatra”, which was taken out from Amb Sahib Gurdwara in Phase 8 till the Phase 3B2/5 light point.
While addressing mediapersons, Warring also said there was no chance of former cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and his brother Amarjit Singh Sidhu, who was the current Mohali mayor, to return to the Congress fold. “Even if they want to return, we will not allow them,” he said.
On June 4, Balbir and Amarjit had left the Congress to join the BJP. But despite his switch and the Congress having the majority in the 50-member MC House, he continues to hold the mayor’s seat.
-
Ahead of I-Day, SGPC protests for release of Sikh detenues
Donning black turbans and holding placards seeking the release of Sikh detenues, members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee staged protests across district headquarters in Punjab and parts of Haryana on Saturday, two days ahead of the country's 75th Independence Day. In Amritsar, led by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, hundreds of members marched from the Golden Temple to the DC office to register their protest.
-
Construction of Ram temple to be over by December 2023: Ayodhya Trust
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai here said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be complete by December next year. "Since Sultanpur is close to Ayodhya, I am extending an invitation to people of this place to have a 'darshan' of Shri Ram Lalla next year in December," he said.
-
Uttarkashi teacher close to Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind caught: Cop
A teacher at a government intermediate college in Uttarkashi, described by the police as the right-hand man of the Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind, has been arrested, the state's special task force said on Saturday. “We first brought him in for questioning on the basis of important evidence that came to light during the investigation and subsequently arrested him late last evening,” said senior superintendent of police, special task force Ajay Singh.
-
Himachal Pradesh passes bill against mass conversion, extends prison to 10 years
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a bill on Saturday forbidding "mass conversion" and enhancing the maximum punishment to 10 years imprisonment in its 2019 law against any change of religion through force or allurement. The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed unanimously with a voice vote. Read HP Speaker authorised to appoint panel for surrogacy board The Jai Ram Thakur-led government introduced the bill on Friday.
-
Class 12 student killed in brawl in college in Bengaluru: Report
In a shocking act, a class 12 student was stabbed to death on Friday near the HBR layout area of Bengaluru. A brawl between two college gangs ended with the murder and another student was severely injured, reported The Times of India. According to the report, 18-year-old Arbaaz Mohammad had a verbal clash with one of his seniors during the college fest a few days ago.
