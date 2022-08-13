Congress will soon make its mayor in Mohali: Warring

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday said the party will soon make its mayor in Mohali with the support of its councillors, who are in majority in the municipal corporation.

Warring was speaking during the party’s “Tiranga Yatra”, which was taken out from Amb Sahib Gurdwara in Phase 8 till the Phase 3B2/5 light point.

While addressing mediapersons, Warring also said there was no chance of former cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and his brother Amarjit Singh Sidhu, who was the current Mohali mayor, to return to the Congress fold. “Even if they want to return, we will not allow them,” he said.

On June 4, Balbir and Amarjit had left the Congress to join the BJP. But despite his switch and the Congress having the majority in the 50-member MC House, he continues to hold the mayor’s seat.