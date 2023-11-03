Congress a ‘cut, commission & corruption’ party: Amit Shah at Karnal

Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah on Thursday hit out at the Congress, terming it a party of ‘Cut, commission and corruption’, and accused it of obstructing the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for decades. From left: Haryana BJP president Naib Saini, Union home minister Amit Shah, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state home minister Anil Vij in Karnal on Thursday. (ANI)

Shah, who was addressing the Antyodaya Mahasammelan in Karnal to mark the completion of nine years of the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana, also hit out at the opposition parties.

“I ask (Bhupinder Singh) Hoodaji (former chief minister and Congress leader) if he can see development or not. During his reign, there was rampant corruption and only damad ji (Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra) benefited, while during (Om Prakash) Chautala’s rule, law-and-order situation was the worst. Both of them gave jobs to only close aides, while our government assured jobs only on merit.”

“The Congress is a party of cut, commission and corruption. The party’s hand was only with jijaji (brother-in-law), and not with the residents. Our government has worked for every section of the society,” he said.

On the opposition parties’ INDIA coalition, he said, “Ghamandia gathbandhan (alliance of the arrogant) of 27 political parties has been formed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All are selfish. Some want to be PM, some want their son to be PM or CM and some are hiding from probe agencies.”

BJP allocated ₹1,32,000 cr to Haryana in 9 yrs

The Union government has allocated ₹1,32,000 crore to Haryana in the last nine years for development, in contrast to merely ₹40,000 crore provided during 10 years of Congress rule at the Centre, Shah claimed.

He also accused the grand-old party of stalling the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya for decades and said that it was under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi that the foundation stone was laid, and the consecration of the temple is scheduled for January 22 next year.

“…now the wait of 550 years will end in January with the opening of the Ram Temple. I request you to take full advantage of the Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra Yojana and go for the darshan of Ram Lalla,” he added.

On inviting beneficiaries of state schemes to the rally, Shah said there was no other way to celebrate nine years in power in Haryana than inviting those who benefited from them.

Shah also spoke on the Balakot air strikes, abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, while listing the achievements of “Double Engine ki sarkaar” and urged the voters to give a third term to Modi as Prime Minister.

Khattar announces pension scheme hike

Meanwhile, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced to increase the old-age pension from ₹2,750 to ₹3,000 from January 1. “We are giving pension to 30 lakh beneficiaries in various categories and have completed 95% of our promises,” he added.

In his address, Khattar said: “There is a new trend regarding caste politics. Here, we have political parties declaring that they would have deputy CMs from this caste or that caste. But we have only differentiated between two castes, the rich and poor.”

Highlighting his government’s 3C strategy, the CM said that his government has worked to eliminate the 3Cs - Caste-based politics, corruption, and crime.

The event was attended by home minister Anil Vij, school education minister Kanwar Pal, party’s state president Nayab Saini, state in-charge Biplab Deb, the state cabinet and a few MPs, MLAs.

Outgoing party president OP Dhankar and Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia were conspicuous by their absence.

Shah launches five Antyodaya schemes

Presiding over the event, Union home minister Amit Shah also inaugurated five new schemes for Antyodaya upliftment in the presence of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet. ‘Antyodaya’ means the welfare of the people at the bottom of the pyramid.

These include adding of 14 lakh new families under Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu Scheme, Haryana income growth board to increase the income of Antyodaya families, Haryana Antyodaya Parivar Parivahan Yojana (HAPPY) for families with an annual income of less than ₹1 lakh and with three or more members, who will receive the benefit of free travel on Haryana Roadways buses for up to 1,000 kilometres a year, Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Dugdh Utpadak Cooperation Incentive Scheme for Antyodaya families who wish to start mini-dairies by taking loans and Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Scheme for members of families with an annual income of less than ₹1.80 lakh, who are over 60 years of age, will be taken for pilgrimages to Ayodhya, Varanasi, and other sacred places.

