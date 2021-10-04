Congress a sinking ship: Former minister Vijai Mankotia

Former minister Vijai Singh Mankotia on Sunday took a dig at the Congress, calling it a sinking ship.

Addressing a press conference, Mankotia, who had been lying low for quite long, said since Himachal was set for a bypoll, whatever has happened in Punjab, would impact the election outcome here.

“Captain Amarinder Singh was one of the tallest leaders in Punjab. He is and will remain so. If one thinks that his resignation would not affect Himachal, he is mistaken. This episode would affect the entire north India,” said Mankotia.

He said that Captain has hinted at floating a new party along with other disgruntled leaders. “In such a situation, it seems that at present the Congress is completely on its downfall,” Mankotia said, adding that Amarinder had already said that former PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was a traitor.

“Due to him, not only Punjab but Himachal as well as entire country faces a security threat. Pakistan and China want to destabilise India though Sidhu. This problem should be solved at the national level,” he said.

“It (Congress) is a sinking ship. Many leaders have left and others are leaving. Just about four days ago, a former Congress CM of Goa joined the TMC,” he said.

“Gradually, we are heading for a showdown within the Congress. I fear there would be a vertical split in the party,” said Mankotia.

He said the G-23 leaders who had sought a change in the party leadership would also take some decision sooner or later.

The protest outside former Union minister Kapil Sibbal’s house was an indicator what is going to happen, he added.