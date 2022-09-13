Congress accuses Azad of speaking BJP’s language
Former J&K Pradesh Congress president, Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that leaders like Azad are responsible for Congress not performing well in Lok Sabha elections
Srinagar: Congress has lambasted former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad for saying that the Congress tally will fall further in the Parliament and the party will never have 350 seats in the Lok Sabha.
Addressing his first rally in Baramulla on Sunday, former J&K chief minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad said that he would not mislead people with false promises on the issue. The veteran leader had said that restoring Article 370 in J&K requires a two-thirds majority in the Parliament. Azad said: “This means, the party must have more than 350 Lok Sabha seats. From the last 10 years, the tally of Congress has not crossed 50. So how can I mislead people that ‘I will restore Article 370’? Where will I get MPs from?”
He further hit out at the Congress saying that the party had 73 seats in the Rajya Sabha when he was elected but it subsequently kept losing ground.
Former J&K Pradesh Congress president, Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that Azad is speaking the language of the BJP. “He (Azad) has been assigned a project and he is working on it.”
Mir said that leaders like Azad are responsible for Congress not performing well in Lok Sabha elections. “They weakened the party and like him, there were many black sheep within the party who left,” Mir said that Congress never said that they will restore Article 370 now. “We will only do it, once the party has a majority in the Parliament. This time we don’t have the requisite numbers but it’s possible after 5, 10 or 15 years we will get those numbers. We are jointly fighting for it.”
Mir said that there are two other ways to get Article 370 restore...”One is Supreme Court and another was elections. We are hopeful and parties small and big have joined hands to fight for it.”
Mir said that Azad is trying to weaken the stand of people by giving such type of statements. “Time will prove him wrong.”
Sheikh Amir, Congress spokesman and youth leader said that it was Azad, who in his speech said Article 370 should be restored: “Now why this contradiction.”
JKPCC chief Wani dares BJP to debate on development claims
JAMMU J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief Vikar Rasool Wani on Monday dared BJP for a debate on claims of developments in the state and called it a 'bluff master'. Wani and working president Bhalla addressed workers convention in Banihal in Ramban district. Wani launched a scathing attack against BJP and the parties that allied with the right-wing party in the past.
Article 370 will be restored, says Mehbooba Mufti on Azad remark
JAMMU: Reacting to veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's remarks on Article 370 in his Baramulla rally, the People's Democratic Party chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said, “it was his personal opinion but there are voices in J&K who firmly believe that it will be reinstated and she was one of them.”
Structural audit of 16 condominiums begins in Gurugram
The proposed structural audit of 60 condominiums in the city began on Monday, with the department of town and country planning (DTCP) issuing work orders to four empanelled firms for 16 projects to be covered in the first phase. Technical experts will carry out detailed visual inspections of stressed areas in these buildings and submit a report with their recommendations within 45 days, DTCP officials said.
IMD: This year may turn out to be wettest for B’luru since 2017
With over 1,590 mm of rain reported this year, the officials of the India Meteorological Department have predicted that 2022 could be the wettest year compared to 2017. With the incessant rainfall in September and October, 2017 was the wettest year for Bengaluru city, with 1615 mm of rain. Bengaluru recorded about 131.6mm rain in a 24-hour-period ending September 5, the second highest single-day rain in September in 34 years.
CM lays foundation stones for projects worth ₹61 cr in Drang
Dharamshala: Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur today presided over the 'Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthaapna ke 75 Varsh' programme at Hardgalu of Drang Assembly Constituency of Mandi district and inaugurated developmental projects worth ₹61.2 crore on Monday. Addressing a public meeting, the chief minister said that Himachal Pradesh had established many milestones during its glorious journey of 75 years. He also listed the development works carried out in the Drang assembly segment in the last five years.
