Dadumajra plant: Congress, AAP hold protests against BJP

A day before the all-party meeting of councillors called by UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held protests against the BJP over the integrated garbage processing plant in Dadumajra. Congress activists during the protest in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT Photo)

During the house meeting on June 6, the BJP had approved the agenda amid objections from the opposition. Leaders from AAP and Congress had written a letter to Purohit, requesting him to declare the proceedings of the house void.

The Chandigarh Congress held a protest on Sunday at Dadumajra colony, near the dumping ground site.

Led by Chandigarh Pradesh Congress president HS Lucky, protesters raised slogans against the BJP-led municipal corporation. The protesters said that the residents of the area are suffering because of the continuous stench from the dumping ground.

HS lucky said that the people living in the vicinity of the dumping ground suffered various medical issues.

Stating that the locals are battling skin allergies and respiratory ailments, the spokesperson said that the fires in the dump release toxins that reach all over Chandigarh. He added that the fires have the potential to contaminate the groundwater and soil in the UT.

The Aam Aadmi Party held a protest on Sunday under the leadership of Pradeep Chhabra and area councillor Kuldeep Tita. The protesters opposed the five-acre temporary shed approved for the dumping ground.

Pradeep Chhabra claimed that the situation has worsened so much that the locals find it difficult to breathe.

“Due to the garbage of the dumping ground, the stench has spread all across and another shed is going be built in the name of new technology,” he said.

Issue will be resolved before January 24: Mayor

Municipal corporation (MC) mayor Anup Gupta said on Sunday that the problem of the garbage dump will be resolved before January 2024. He was speaking as the chief guest at executive committee meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) at People Convention Centre, Sector 26.

The mayor also said that work is under progress for ensuring 24x7 water supply to the city. He added that FASTag will be introduced in sector markets to solve the parking problems.

Chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu’s term was extended for two years after a unanimous vote in his favour. Other issues discussed during the meeting included a review of contractual labour for sweeping inner roads in southern sectors, garbage collection in residential areas, erratic supply of drinking water and cleaning of road gullies.

