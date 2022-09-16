Congress baffled by support to BJP government: CM Jai Ram thakur

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said that events being organised under “Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna Ke 75 Varsh” were not political but a tribute to those who contributed to the formation of Himachal and its development over 75 years.

Addressing a public rally at Banjar in the Kullu district, Thakur slammed Congress for raising questions on these events and said that the opposition party was baffled by the support the present government was getting from the public.

He said that credit for this glorious history of the state goes to the hardworking and honest people of Himachal, besides able leadership.

Jai Ram Thakur said that all the chief ministers right from Dr YS Parmar, Ramlal Thakur, Shanta Kumar, Virbhadra Singh and Prem Kumar Dhumal have made immense contributions to the development.

Chief minister said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on the so-called ‘Bharat Jodo’ Yatra, but “their eight MLAs in Goa quit the party to join BJP.”

He said that in Himachal Pradesh also two Congress MLAs joined BJP which reflects that people have lost trust in the grand-old party.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development works worth ₹60 crore for the Banjar assembly segment.

The CM also announced ₹5 crore for construction for development works, an indoor stadium, an indoor stadium at Sainj and the upgradation of health and educational institutions.

Education minister Govind Singh Thakur and local MLA Surender Shourie were also present at the event.