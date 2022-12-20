Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to enter Punjab in Jan 1st week

Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to enter Punjab in Jan 1st week

Published on Dec 20, 2022 12:31 AM IST

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ spearheaded by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, will reach Punjab in the first week of January, while thousands of party workers will join the yatra at Shambu border, party functionaries informed.

The yatra will move in parts of Punjab for 10 days, and later leave for Jammu & Kashmir. (File photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee media coordinator for the yatra, Sandeep Singla; District Congress working president Gopal Singla and DCC (Rural) president Harvinder Khanora said that that the Congress has geared up for a rousing participation in the yatra. He said that the yatra will move in parts of Punjab for 10 days, and later leave for Jammu & Kashmir.

The party functionaries said that the yatra, which kick-started from Kanyakumari on September7, has now successfully completed 100 days, covering Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

