Congress, BJP spar over HP constable exam paper leak case
The opposition Congress on Tuesday said that it doesn’t agree with the outcome of the special investigation team (SIT) probe into the Himachal Pradesh police constable recruitment exam paper leak case.
Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Naresh Chauhan said the police department conducted the exam. “The paper was set by the police, printed under the supervision of police then how can we expect a fair probe by the SIT of the same department,” he said.
The Congress spokesperson said chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had announced a CBI probe into the paper leak but to date, the central agency has not taken over the case.
He claimed that the state government has lost public trust in this matter. He alleged that the government and the police department were trying to suppress the case.
He alleged that during a press conference held on Monday, the director-general of police (DGP) tried to give an impression that the case has been resolved.
“The police have put the entire blame on the candidates who bought the leaked paper but the police officers who were responsible for conducting the exam have been given a clean chit.
While this case has tarnished the image of the state, the police department is patting self on back by catching the small fish while the real culprits remain at large,” he said.
Chauhan claimed that the paper couldn’t have leaked without the involvement of police people and that the government should take strict action against the officers whose negligence has put the future of thousands of youths at stake.
On the other hand, BJP state media co-in-charge Karan Nanda claimed that Congress is just doing politics on the paper leak issue.
He said the Congress party is simply trying to “hamper the investigation” which is being conducted by the state government.
“The charge sheet in the paper leak will be filed within a week. It is important for Congress to understand that there is a set procedure for the CBI inquiry and the state has already sent a request for the same,” he said.
The investigations are being closely monitored by senior leaders and officials, he said.
He said the police department should be given applause as they have arrested 171 accused and some of them have been arrested in other states too.
He said, “I think the current government has taken appropriate actions in the case, what did the Congress party do during the 2006 HPCPMT scam is well known”.
As monsoon hits Chandigarh, MC races against time as 15% of road gullies yet to be cleaned
With pre-monsoon showers hitting the city, the municipal corporation is racing against time to clean road gullies and storm water drains as 15% of the work is still pending. As per the MC, it may take another 10 days to clean the remaining gullies. Presently, 30,000 road gullies out of the total 35,000 have been cleaned. 18 teams to control flood/waterlogging throughout city have been constituted.
Chandigarh | 10.8 mm pre-monsoon showers cool down
Pre-monsoon showers of 10.8mm brought a significant drop in the temperatures in the city on Wednesday. Monsoon is likely to be declared on Thursday or Friday, as per a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 30.1C, a dip of seven notches since Tuesday. The minimum temperature also went down from 31.4C on Tuesday to 28C on Wednesday.
Ambala | CBI arrests two railway officials for accepting bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested two railway officials, including a divisional engineer, for allegedly seeking a bribe of ₹1.8 lakh from a contractor for approving his revised estimates. The accused, senior divisional signal and telecommunication engineer Vivek Langayan and chief office superintendent Praween Kumar, were posted at the office of the divisional railway manager at Railway Colony in Ambala Cantonment.
Mohali records third Covid death within seven days
Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the tricity, Mohali witnessed its third-virus related death in a week on Wednesday. The other deaths were reported on June 24 and June 27. A 76-year-old man, resident of Mohali's phase 7, died at a private hospital on Wednesday. Besides Covid, he was also suffering from cancer. Chandigarh led the daily tally with 85 infections, followed by 53 cases in Panchkula and 52 in Mohali.
Telangana health minister lauds PGIMER’s healthcare practices
Telengana's health minister Thanneeru Harish Rao on Wednesday commended Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research as a “centre of excellence” during his visit to the institute. He conducted a meeting with senior officials of the institute, including director Vivek Lal, dean (academics) GD Puri, deputy director (administration) Kumar Gaurav Dhawan among others. The minister was accompanied by Nizam's Institute Of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, director Dr K Manohar and Neetu Prasad.
