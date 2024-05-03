Congress candidate Tsering Namgyal files nomination from Ladakh

Fissures within INDIA bloc came out in the open on Thursday as Congress leader Tsering Namgyal filed his nomination papers as party’s Ladakh candidate. Congress candidate Tsering Namgyal filed his nomination papers from Ladakh on Thursday. (HT Photo)

With the nomination of Tsering Namgyal who is the leader of Opposition in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) in Leh, the consensus candidate of India bloc constituents --- National Conference and Congress --- Haji Hanifa Jan is now likely to contest as independent and may file his papers on Friday, the last day of nominations.

The solitary Lok Sabha constituency of the strategic Union territory will go to the polls on May 20.

“Congress candidate Tsering Namgyal has filed his nomination from Ladakh parliamentary seat. Smanla Dorje is his covering candidate,” said Santosh Sukhadeve, Leh DC who is also the returning officer. The Dc said Stanzin Lakpa has filed his nomination as BJP’s covering candidate for Tashi Gyalson. BJP pick Gyalson, who is the chief executive councilor of the LAHDC-Leh, has already filed his nomination.

On Wednesday, NC’s Kargil unit had announced to field Haji Hanifa Jan as consensus candidate who had the support of the Congress’ Kargil unit. The Leh unit of the Congress, however, was not happy with Jan’s nomination.

When asked whether Jan’s entry in the fray as independent would cast shadow on his poll prospects, Namgyal said, “Congress-led INDIA bloc had six seats in Jammu & Kashmir (5) and Ladakh (1). The NC had agreed to contest three Valley seats, Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag-Poonch-Rajouri, while Congress decided to contest Udhampur, Jammu and Ladakh seats.

“Therefore, Ladakh seat should have been kept for us. Hanifa Jan is district president of NC in Kargil district. So, wasn’t it wrong on their (NC’s) part to stake claim over the seat,” he said.

Suspense over sitting BJP MP Jamyang Tsering’s candidature

The sitting BJP MP, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, who has been dropped by the party high command is likely to contest as an independent. The BJP MP has raised a banner of revolt against the party high command’s decision to field Gyalson. On April 23, the MP had openly expressed his anger against the party decision.

“The BJP has announced a new candidate for the Ladakh parliamentary constituency, replacing the sitting MP without providing transparent and compelling justification. I have communicated my disagreement to the party leadership through proper channels regarding this injustice to a dedicated ‘karyakarta’. Hundreds of BJP activists and my supporters from across Ladakh have also voicing their disapproval over this decision. We will carefully evaluate the situation and determine our next course of action,” he had posted on Facebook.

The BJP had won Ladakh seat in 2014 and 2019.