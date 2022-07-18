Congress carries out march in Chandigarh to protest against inflation
The Labour Colony cell of Chandigarh Congress on Sunday organised a protest march in Mauli Jagran here against the Centre over the rising inflation.
Congress workers from Mauli Jagran carried empty utensils during the march to convey to the government that it had become difficult for poor and lower middle-class families to run their kitchen because of the alleged mishandling of the economy.
Protestors later released black balloons into the sky to mark their resentment against “anti-poor” policies of the Centre.
Speaking on the occasion, the party’s Labour Colony cell Mukesh Rai chairperson said, “The wholesale inflation is increasing at an annual rate of around 15% in the last few months, which is making it difficult for people living in labour colonies to meet their household expenses. He called for a drastic reduction in taxes on food items, so that poor families can spare some money to provide good education to their children.”
Congress state president Harmohinder Singh Lucky, meanwhile, criticised the Centre for the increase in taxes on essential items, saying “It is ironic that the taxes on petrol, diesel and cooking gas here is the highest in the whole world and the rate of Corporate tax is the lowest.”
Chandigarh Congress general secretary Vinod Sharma also lambasted the Prime Minister’s recent statement on subsidies, saying, “The Modi government has enough money to waive of the loans payable by the rich Corporate, in last 8 years, but it does not have even a small amount of money to give relief to the middle class and poorer sections of the society.”
“It is high time, the people realised the anti-people policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party and showed it the exit door during the next available opportunity,” he added.
-
Punjab Police AIG encourages residents to report cybercrime at 1930
All India Management Association's Chandigarh chapter, Chandigarh management association on Sunday organised a panel discussion on “White Collar Crime – Financial Frauds and support available”. The event was attended by over 85 CMA members. Punjab Police's assistant inspector general Jasdeep Singh, cross check consultants' founder Jogeshwar Pratap Singh and Axis Bank's fraud control unit regional head Harjit Singh headed the panel, which was moderated by the association general secretary Abhishek Gupta.
-
All-party meet: Centre’s actions have left Punjabis feeling alienated: Harsimrat Badal
Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal expressed concerns about the recent developments, including the rocket-propelled grenade attack on the intelligence headquarters in Mohali and the murder of famous singer Sidhu Moosewala with an AK-74. She said that Punjabis are feeling alienated because the central government has assured to allot land in Chandigarh to Haryana for a separate assembly.
-
Unidentified persons pose as AAP MLA Kunwar Pratap, extort money; FIR registered
Unidentified persons have been booked for allegedly impersonating Aam Aadmi Party's Amritsar-North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and extorting money from people through WhatsApp. As per the police, the accused used a fake WhatsApp account for the crime. The case was registered on the complaint of Anshuman Khanna, who works in the office of the MLA.
-
Namaz controversy: Hindu outfit protestors stopped from reaching Lucknow’s LuLu mall
Letters@htlive.com The controversy over offering namaz inside LuLu mall here refuses to die down. On Sunday, the police stopped over two dozen people affiliated with a Hindu outfit from going for a protest outside LuLu mall near the 1090 crossing. The police further intensified the security at the mall on Sunday. A company of Provincial Armed Constabulary was deployed outside it. The right-wing Hindu groups intensified their protests.
-
Punjab: Rampant use of weedicide on ‘moong’ has experts worried
Rampant use of weedicides on the standing crop of green gram or summer 'moong' to speed up its thrashing and reduce time to prepare fields for paddy sowing has experts worried. Officials of the state agriculture department confirm that farmers are using paraquat dichloride (one of the most widely used herbicides) to kill plants of the short-duration legume. This method to expedite harvesting is not recommended by farm experts, they say.
