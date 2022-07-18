Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress carries out march in Chandigarh to protest against inflation
Congress carries out march in Chandigarh to protest against inflation

Chandigarh Congress workers from Mauli Jagran carried empty utensils and later released black balloons into the sky to mark their resentment against “anti-poor” policies of the Centre
Chandigarh Congress workers carrying out a march to protest against inflation. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 01:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Labour Colony cell of Chandigarh Congress on Sunday organised a protest march in Mauli Jagran here against the Centre over the rising inflation.

Congress workers from Mauli Jagran carried empty utensils during the march to convey to the government that it had become difficult for poor and lower middle-class families to run their kitchen because of the alleged mishandling of the economy.

Protestors later released black balloons into the sky to mark their resentment against “anti-poor” policies of the Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, the party’s Labour Colony cell Mukesh Rai chairperson said, “The wholesale inflation is increasing at an annual rate of around 15% in the last few months, which is making it difficult for people living in labour colonies to meet their household expenses. He called for a drastic reduction in taxes on food items, so that poor families can spare some money to provide good education to their children.”

Congress state president Harmohinder Singh Lucky, meanwhile, criticised the Centre for the increase in taxes on essential items, saying “It is ironic that the taxes on petrol, diesel and cooking gas here is the highest in the whole world and the rate of Corporate tax is the lowest.”

Chandigarh Congress general secretary Vinod Sharma also lambasted the Prime Minister’s recent statement on subsidies, saying, “The Modi government has enough money to waive of the loans payable by the rich Corporate, in last 8 years, but it does not have even a small amount of money to give relief to the middle class and poorer sections of the society.”

“It is high time, the people realised the anti-people policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party and showed it the exit door during the next available opportunity,” he added.

