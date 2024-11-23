Panchkula: Congress councillors oppose relocation of Jhuriwala dumping ground

Congress councillors on Friday submitted a memorandum to the mayor, voicing strong opposition to the proposed relocation of the city’s dumping ground from Jhuriwala to Alipur Town in Ward Number 20. The memorandum underscored the non-compliance issues at the existing dumping ground in Jhuriwala. (HT File Photo)

The councillors highlighted that the residents of Alipur Town were already grappling with severe fly infestations due to the presence of nearby poultry farms. They expressed concerns that relocating the dumping ground to this area would further deteriorate living conditions, making it unbearable for the local community.

The memorandum underscored the non-compliance issues at the existing dumping ground in Jhuriwala. According to the councillors, despite the establishment of a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) as per National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives, waste segregation remained ineffective. Piles of unsegregated garbage had been left unattended for up to three days, causing significant pollution and health hazards to nearby residents.

In their demand, the councillors and Panchkula MLA Chander Mohan reiterated the need to relocate the dumping ground away from densely populated areas. They proposed that waste from Panchkula should be transported to a designated facility in Patvi, Ambala, instead of shifting it to another residential area within the city.

Additionally, they called for the closure of the current MRF centre in Jhuriwala, citing the necessity to adhere to NGT guidelines.