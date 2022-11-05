Congress created obstacles in construction of Ram Mandir: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Hitting out at Congress for ‘hurting Hindu faith’ for vote bank politics, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath accused the grand old party of “becoming a barrier in the construction of Ram Mandir”.

“Congress got a chance to rule the country for 55 years, why didn’t they pave the way for the construction of Ram Mandir? Instead, Congress became a barrier,” alleged the UP CM while addressing an election rally at Jawali in Kangra district.

“Congress leadership never wanted that the structure, a symbol of slavery, be removed from Ram Janmbhumi in Ayodhya. They never wanted that Ram Mandir be constructed in Ayodhya to keep their vote bank intact,” he alleged.

It was due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong willpower, guidance and support that the magnificent Ram Mandir is coming up in Ayodhya which would also be the largest temple in the world, Yogi said.

Talking about the ‘Panch Pran (five vows)’ of PM Modi, Yogi said the main objective is to make India a developed nation.

“When India is celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amritmahotsav’, what could be more delightful than that we have left behind Britain, who ruled India for 200 years and are the 5th largest economy of the world,” the UP CM said.

Today’s new India doesn’t let enemies cast an evil eye in the country, he said, while Congress implemented Article 370 in Kashmir but BJP after coming to power under PM Modi’s leadership scrapped it and struck the last nail in the coffin of terrorism.

“If anyone conspires against India or crosses the border, brave soldiers of Himachal are ready for the surgical strike and will hit the enemy in their land,” he said.

Later, addressing a public meeting at Jawalamukhi assembly constituency, Yogi said Kangra had a connection with UP as it is a belief that Baba Gorakhnath meditated here before moving to Gorakhpur.

Yogi also hailed PM Modi for rebuilding India’s image at the world level.

“Today’s India doesn’t tag behind anyone but is leading the world,” said Yogi as BJP supporters raised “Bulldozer Baba Zindabad” slogans.

So, today when a crisis strikes, whether a war between two countries or a pandemic like Covid-19, the world looks towards India and PM Modiji, he added.

He said India earned a reputation at the international level by providing free tests, treatment and vaccines to its people besides free rations to 80 crore families.

Had there been Congress, they would have grabbed the money meant for vaccines and rations, he said.

Yogi, who was on his second visit to poll-bound Himachal in three days, also addressed a rally in Ghumarwin, Bilaspur district, where he alleged that Congress has always inflicted wounds of terrorism, separatism, Naxalism, nepotism, corruption and mafia(ism) on India.

