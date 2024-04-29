Congress fighting to save corrupt, says Haryana CM in Panchkula

Congress is fighting to save the corrupt while Modi ji is fighting for development, said Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini, while addressing Vijay Sankalp rally in Panchkula on Sunday in support of BJP’s Ambala candidate for Lok Sabha Banto Kataria. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during Vijay Sankalp rally in Panchkula on Sunday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Panchkula district, having two constituencies, Kalka and Panchkula, which are part of the Ambala Parliamentary constituency, will go for voting on May 25.

Taking a dig at INDIA bloc, Saini said, “BJP ki neyat, niti or netritav bi theek hai. Unka netritav kya hai yeh pata hi nahi. Jo ek dosre ko gali dete thea aaj saath hai (BJP’s intentions, policy and leadership are right. Don’t know about their leadership. Those who used to abuse each other are together today).”

Aaj na patharbazi hoti hai, na patharbaaz nazar aate hai (today there is no stone pelting and no stone pelters are seen),” said Saini while talking about the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“They (opposition) are selling lies and creating brahm. We need to save ourselves and others from getting misled,” said Saini.

“Rahul Gandhi had promised debt waiver to the farmers of Rajasthan but nothing was done. Instead the farmers were forced to commit suicide,” added Saini while reiterating that the BJP government under PM Modi has worked towards empowerment of farmers.

“Rahul Gandhi promises to eradicate poverty but he should look at what repeated Congress government has been doing. Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother Indira Gandhi promised the eradication of poverty but nothing has been done. Modi has worked towards the eradication of poverty,” said Saini, while reiterating commitment to work towards empowerment of economically backward. “For 60 years Congress has done injustice to the common man,” the CM added.

Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta said, “From neglected Panchkula to developed Panchkula is all because of your trust in the BJP. We need to ensure that every vote is cast for development by voting for the BJP.”

BJP candidate from Ambala constituency Banto Kataria, addressing the rally, said, “When PM Modi takes oath for the third time then one lotus in the garland of 400 should be from Ambala. Only 27 days are left and we should ensure that Modi ji ki Ram, Ram reaches every single person.”

Sidelights

Workers on bikes without helmets

The CM reached the rally’s venue in Sector 16 with a cavalcade of BJP youth workers following him on motorcycles without wearing helmets. The BJP workers were holding party flags and following the CM’s vehicle amid “Dekho dekho kaun aya sher aya sher aya (look look who came the lion came the lion came) ” playing in the backdrop.

School bus assn submit representation

The representatives of the Panchkula School Bus Association submitted a representation to Saini seeking that school buses be allowed to pay a single tax.

“We have to pick children from Panchkula, Zirakpur and Chandigarh but we have to pay taxes of three taxes. We have urged the CM to allow school buses plying in the tricity to pay only one tax. This will reduce the burden not just on teh bus owners but also on parents,” said Surender Kapoor, president of the association.