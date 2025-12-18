Congress gherao BJP offices in Chandigarh, Panchkula over National Herald case

Following a Delhi court’s decision to refuse cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) chargesheet in the National Herald case, the Congress launched a protest in Panchkula and Chandigarh on Wednesday. Congress party workers protesting against the BJP at Sector 35 in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee held a protest against the BJP-led Modi government and ED in Sector 35, Chandigarh. Hundreds of Congress workers participated in the protest, carrying party flags and placards.

The protesters attempted to march towards the BJP office in Sector 33 and the ED office. However, due to heavy deployment of police personnel and barricading by the Chandigarh police, the march was stopped midway. The Congress workers then staged a sit-in at the spot and continued raising slogans against the BJP government and the ED.

Addressing the gathering, Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee President HS Lucky said that the BJP government has completely resorted to politics of vendetta. He alleged that false and fabricated cases are being registered to suppress the voices of political opponents.

Court’s decision validates party’s long-standing stance

Led by Haryana Congress president Rao Narendra Singh and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, party MLAs and workers gheraoed the BJP headquarters, hailing the court’s order as a “triumph of truth” and a major blow to the ruling party’s alleged “political vendetta.”

Addressing the protesters, Rao Narendra Singh emphasised that the court’s decision validated the party’s long-standing stance. He noted that the court found no basis for further action by the ED in the absence of an FIR for a predicate offence. “The BJP’s attempt to build a house of lies has collapsed,” Singh stated, asserting that there were no illegal transactions or money laundering involved, and questioning how a simple loan transfer could be categorised as a crime.

Former chief minister and LoP Bhupinder Singh Hooda also reacted strongly, saying, “The voice of Congress cannot be suppressed by misusing investigative agencies. This conspiracy of the BJP was aimed at weakening the Congress, but the people are watching everything. Our party will emerge even stronger.”