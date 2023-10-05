Expressing doubts over the implementation of the relief package, leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said that the Congress-led government in the state is deceiving people in the name of disaster. Congress govt deceiving people in the name of disaster: Thakur

Thakur questioned the credibility of the Congress government, stating that all the promises made by the Congress party and chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the last ten months have remained unfulfilled.

Expressing doubts about the trustworthiness of the state government, the former chief minister said that Congress’ lies have been exposed. Thakur claimed that even after receiving assistance from the Centre, it is still spreading lies and misleading people in the name of relief packages.

Thakur stated that the Congress government is contradicting itself by claiming that nothing has been received from the Central government in the disaster relief package, while it has included MGNREGA works in the relief package.

He pointed out that the 6,000 houses provided by the Central government and other assistance amounting to ₹756 crore are part of the same relief package.

Thakur claimed that he could not see the benefits of relief package reaching the disaster hit people, alleging that there were reports of political manipulation in the distribution of relief.

