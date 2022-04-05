Congress high command steps in to resolve leadership issues in Himachal
Amid infighting between camps in the Congress, the central leadership on Monday held consultations with senior party leaders from the state to resolve issues in the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh.
All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Himachal affairs Rajeev Shukla held separate discussions with the Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and former Pradesh Congress Committee president and Nadaun legislator Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu before meeting Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venu Gopal. The AICC co-in-charge of Himachal, Tejinder Pal Singh Bittu and Sanjay Dutt were also present.
Congress has multiple claimants for the chief minister’s post with Agnihotri and Sukhu being the frontrunner, while senior legislator Asha Kumari, senior Congress leaders Ram Lal Thakur, Harahwardhan Chauhan and Dhani Ram Shandil too are in contention for the top slot. Mandi Lok Sabha member Pratibha Singh, too, is the face of old Himachal.
Agnihotri and Sukhu both had been covertly and overtly pressing the high command to change the incumbent party chief, Kuldeep Singh Rathore, who took over the reins in 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress lost all the four Lok Sabha seats, Shimla, Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra, by a huge margin. However, it drew solace from the four seats it won in the October bypolls.
The infighting and leadership issues had raised alarms for the party high command after its rout in Punjab and neighbouring Uttarakhand. There is a growing fear that factionalism could mar Congress prospects in Himachal where the BJP is working overtime to retain power and the Aam Admi Party has announced to field candidates in all 68 assembly segments.
Congress which is considering a change in Himachal is also likely to adopt social engineering while appointing a new party chief and campaign committee in charge. It’s likely that the party could make an official announcement in the next few days.
As per the Census 2011, 50.72% of the state’s population belong to higher castes (32.72% Rajput and 18% Brahmin), 25.22% Scheduled Castes (SCs) 5.71% STs, 13.52% OBCs, and 4.83% belong to other communities.
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
