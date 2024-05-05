Congress ignored my family’s century-long contribution: Karamjit Kaur

Canvassing for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Jalandhar candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku, Karamjit Kaur, the wife of two-time MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, accused the party of sidelining her family and forgetting the “century-long” contribution to the party. Canvassing for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Jalandhar candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku, Karamjit Kaur, the wife of two-time MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, accused the party of sidelining her family and forgetting the “century-long” contribution to the party. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference in Jalandhar, Karamjit, who had unsuccessfully contested against Rinku in the byelection necessitated by her husband’s death, said that the Congress high command had “demeaned her husband’s sacrifice”.

Santokh Singh Chaudhary had died of a heart attack during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 14, last year.

“The Congress high command has insulted me, my husband, my son and our family’s century-long association with the party by ignoring us,” she said.

Karamjjit and her son and Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary had quit the party after former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was fielded from the Jalandhar (reserved) Lok Sabha seat, which the family was eyeing for.

“The party must introspect why staunch Congress families are quitting the party,” she said.