‘Congress is a herd of traitors’: J&K BJP chief on Digvijaya’s Pulwama attack remark

Published on Feb 15, 2023 01:42 AM IST

Reacting to veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s remarks over Pulwama terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Tuesday said the Congress leader spoke the language of enemies of India. (HT file photo)
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu

Reacting to veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s remarks over Pulwama terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Tuesday said the Congress leader spoke the language of enemies of India.

“Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is speaking the language of enemies of this nation. In fact, the Congress is a herd of traitors,” Raina said.

Digvijaya has stoked a fresh row after he called the 2019 attack on CRPF men an intelligence failure. “Today we pay homage to the 40 CRPF Martyrs who died because of the blatant Intelligence Failure in Pulwama. I hope all the Martyred Families have been suitably rehabilitated,” Digvijaya tweeted.

“When Rahul Gandhi was in Jammu during Bharat Jodo Yatra, Digivijaya, Rashid Alvi and other senior Congress leaders had tried to demoralise the Indian forces,” said Raina.

“The Congress has the tendency of using such language. This party has always heaped praises on separatists and terrorists. It has always conspired to lower the morale of Indian security forces,” he alleged.

    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

