Congress leader’s murder: Second accused arrested, family cremates body in Ludhiana
Police on Wednesday arrested the second accused wanted in the murder case of Congress’ ward number 12 president Mangat Ram.
Joint commissioner of police (Rural) Ravcharan Brar visited the family members of the victim, who were reluctant to cremate the body till the arrest of all the accused, and pacified them. The family agreed to the postmortem examination and cremated the body on Thursday.
The second accused who was arrested is Ranjit Bajaj. Earlier on Monday, the police had caught Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) worker Paramjit Pamma after the visit of former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Some Akali Dal workers, along with their aides, had bludgeoned Mangat Ram to death following a dispute on Sunday evening in Swatantra Nagar of Tibba.
The Tibba police have registered an FIR under sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Paramjit Pamma, Ranjit Bajaj, Sumit Arora, Kamli, Nirmal Nimma, Jagir Kaur, Sonu, Bhupinder Singh and their four aides, who are yet to be identified.
The joint commissioner of police said that different teams have been formed to nab the remaining culprits.
-
Punjab labourer shot at in yet another targeted attack in Kashmir’s Pulwama
A migrant labourer from Punjab was injured after he was shot at by suspected terrorists in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, police said. “Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired upon a labourer identified as Sonu Sharma son of a resident of Pathankot, Banarasi Das,” a police spokesperson said. On Sunday, two migrant labourers were also injured after they were shot at by terrorists in Pulwama.
-
Drug overdose claims another life in Ludhiana
A cattle trader died of suspected drug overdose in Bahlolpur village of Machhiwara and Balbir's body was found in front of a dera run by a transgender, police said on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Balbir Singh, 34, of Shatabgarh village. It is the second death due to suspected drug overdose in the past three days. In the evening, they found Balbir Singh lying unconscious in front of the dera of Renu Mahant.
-
Akansh Sen murder: HC dismisses plea for CBI probe
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking transfer of the probe into the 2017 murder of a relative of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Akansh Sen, to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The plea was from Ramanjit Kaur, whose son Balraj Singh Randhawa is an accused in the case and a proclaimed offender. She had approached the high court in 2017.
-
Ludhiana mayor, MC chief for strict action against forest department for ‘damaging’ waterfront project
The Ludhiana municipal corporation and the district forest department have come to loggerheads after the latter demolished the seating area, walking and cycle tracks built within one-metre radius of trees at the Sidhwan Canal waterfront project (phase 1) in Sarabha Nagar on Wednesday. “The walking and cycle tracks have been damaged at multiple points and this has resulted in loss to the public property,” he added.
-
2 held for theft at Hallomajra house, stealing vehicles
Police arrested two men for allegedly lifting two motorcycles and stealing valuables after breaking into a house in Hallo Majra. The accused, identified as Vikas, 24, of Naya Gaon, and Govinda, 20, of Dhanas, were arrested following a tip off. Police recovered two motorcycles and other stolen articles from their possession. The two arrested have previously been arrested in four cases of burglary, snatching, robbery and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics