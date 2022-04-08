Congress leader’s murder: Second accused arrested, family cremates body in Ludhiana

Police on Wednesday arrested the second accused wanted in the murder case of Congress’ ward number 12 president Mangat Ram.

Joint commissioner of police (Rural) Ravcharan Brar visited the family members of the victim, who were reluctant to cremate the body till the arrest of all the accused, and pacified them. The family agreed to the postmortem examination and cremated the body on Thursday.

The second accused who was arrested is Ranjit Bajaj. Earlier on Monday, the police had caught Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) worker Paramjit Pamma after the visit of former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Some Akali Dal workers, along with their aides, had bludgeoned Mangat Ram to death following a dispute on Sunday evening in Swatantra Nagar of Tibba.

The Tibba police have registered an FIR under sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Paramjit Pamma, Ranjit Bajaj, Sumit Arora, Kamli, Nirmal Nimma, Jagir Kaur, Sonu, Bhupinder Singh and their four aides, who are yet to be identified.

The joint commissioner of police said that different teams have been formed to nab the remaining culprits.