Congress leaders ‘scared’ to enter poll fray: Jai Ram

Hours after Himachal Pradesh Congress chief and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh announced that she has decided not to contest the Lok Sabha elections as the ground situation was “not favourable”, leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said every big leader of the Congress was avoiding elections. Jai Ram Thakur (HT File)

In a statement issued in Shimla, Thakur said alleged big leaders of all parties, including the Congress, were shying away from entering the fray and even the sitting MPs were not willing to contest.

Impressed by the people-friendly policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, big and powerful leaders from across the country today want to join the Bharatiya Janata Party and many senior leaders have expressed their inability to contest the elections by making some excuse or the other, he said.

“Even after forming alliances, prominent leaders from various parties, including the Congress, are hesitating to contest elections. This reluctance is evident across the entire opposition spectrum, including within the Congress,” Thakur added.

Thakur emphasised the precarious situation of the Congress and said, “In several states, allies of the INDIA bloc are denying seats to the Congress. Even in areas without alliances, Congress leaders are abstaining from contesting elections.”

“The leaders who dream of becoming the chief minister of the state, be it MP Pratibha Singh or Ramlal and Kaul Singh, are refusing to contest elections because they have realised that the BJP is going to form government at the Centre,” said BJP general secretary and Sunder Nagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal.

Rakesh Jamwal said that Congress kept getting chances to prove itself, but due to family issues, it could not succeed.