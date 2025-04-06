Congress’ ‘leniency’ led to Waqf boards flouting norms: Kangana

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut on Saturday said the Congress’ ‘leniency’ towards Waqf boards led to them flouting norms. The actor-turned-politician hailed the passage of Waqf (Amendment) Bill by the Parliament, claiming it will address the issue of ‘largescale land-grabbing’. BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at a rally in Mandi on Saturday. (PTI)

Addressing a rally at the start of her five-day visit, in the Majhvad area of Mandi constituency, she alleged there was a ‘big conspiracy’ behind the formation of Waqf boards, even before Independence.

The country is suffering till now because of that, she said.

The BJP MP said the new legislation will address the issue of significant encroachments.

Parliament approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, early on Friday after the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the contentious legislation following a debate that spanned more than 13 hours.

The bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha early on Thursday, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.

Kangana claimed there was a lot of ‘corruption and encroachment’ of public land and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was cleaning the country.

“No person, community or organisation can be above the law and the bill will bring Waqf boards under its purview,” she said.

Kangana said Congress leaders elected from Mandi did not raise their voices for the people in Parliament, and that was why Himachal Pradesh was in huge debt today.

The BJP MP, who hails from Mandi, said Congress leaders made an uncalled-for remark about the district -- also known as Chhoti Kashi -- to defame it while she was preparing to return home.

She was referring to a comment by Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate after the Kangana was fielded by the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking in the local dialect, she expressed gratitude to the people of Mandi for electing her and said she will work for their welfare as a sister and a daughter.

Earlier, Kangana paid obeisance at the Bhoot Nath temple.

Responding to the allegations of being ‘missing’ from the constituency levelled by Himachal public works minister Vikramaditya Singh, Kangana said, “Everyone has their own schedule. Till date, no MP has reached Bharmour, I went there. Till now, I have reached the most inaccessible areas. I have spent MP fund of ₹1.5 to ₹2 crores in just eight or nine months.”