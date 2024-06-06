Congress misled people to win 5 seats in Haryana, says CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday accused the Congress of winning five of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state “on the strength of lies” as the principal opposition party had resorted to misleading people by claiming that reservation would be scrapped if the BJP was voted back to power at the Centre. Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta (right) administering the oath of MLA to chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh on Thursday. Saini won the Karnal assembly byelection recently. (ANI Photo)

“The Congress lied to win this election. It is purely on the strength of lies that they won these (five) seats (in Haryana). They succeeded in spreading one lie that if (Narendra) Modi ji becomes Prime Minister for the third time, the Constitution will be scrapped and reservation ended,” Saini told mediapersons after taking oath as MLA at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta administered the oath to Saini after he won the Karnal assembly byelection that was held on May 25 along with the Lok Sabha election in Haryana. Saini was sworn in as chief minister on March 12 when his predecessor, Manohar Lal Khattar, stepped down and went on to contest the Lok Sabha poll as the BJP’s Karnal candidate.

The chief minister said that during the meeting of the BJP legislature party meeting on Wednesday evening, it emerged that the Congress had resorted to misinformation and lies to turn the tide in its favour in this Lok Sabha election. “All through Congress leaders at the national and state levels, including Rahul Gandhi, were seen holding up a copy of the Constitution and spreading falsehood that they if Modi ji becomes PM for the third time, the Constitution will be scrapped. It’s such a big lie and it’s unfortunate that they succeeded in misleading the Scheduled Caste (SC) community.”

With the assembly elections due in October, he said BJP workers would reach out to the SC community and expose the Congress’ false propaganda.

On Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda seeking the dismissal of the “minority “ BJP government in Haryana, Saini said that his government had won the trust vote in March and there was no threat to it.

Saini, who is also the state BJP chief, said: “I want to express my gratitude towards the people of Karnal. With this, Karnal has signalled its approval for the BJP victory in the assembly elections in October. In the last nine-and-a-half-year tenure of PM Modi, Haryana has achieved new heights in development with the ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas’ motto.”

Though both parties won five seats each in Haryana, the BJP registered a vote share of 46.11%, the Congress 43.67% and its ally the Aam Aadmi Party won a vote share of 3.94%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.